Tee time: Mayor gives a sneak peek at future City Center miniature golf course

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow gave residents Thursday a glimpse of what a future miniature golf course at the City Center project will look like.

Brumbalow posted photos on his Facebook account of a course in Arizona, where the mayor traveled this week to visit with the designer and owner of the company that will lease 2 acres of the City Center property to build an 18-hole course.

Brumbalow said he received a tour of other courses, including some designed for professional baseball players, and came away impressed.

“I was blown away by how fun it could be,” Brumbalow said, “and how challenging it could be at the same time.”