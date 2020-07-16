Tee time: Mayor gives a sneak peek at future City Center miniature golf course

Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow gave residents Thursday a glimpse of what a future miniature golf course at the City Center project will look like.
Brumbalow posted photos on his Facebook account of a course in Arizona, where the mayor traveled this week to visit with the designer and owner of the company that will lease 2 acres of the City Center property to build an 18-hole course.
Brumbalow said he received a tour of other courses, including some designed for professional baseball players, and came away impressed.
“I was blown away by how fun it could be,” Brumbalow said, “and how challenging it could be at the same time.”
The City Center’s course, which will be called Putt It Forward, will have a professional feel to it, Brumbalow said. No windmills or clown traps or bumpers like many putt-putt experiences.
The holes will be made from artificial turf, with different depths for “fairways” and “rough,” and different colors for “water” and “sand traps.”
The fairways and greens will undulate, like regular golf courses, adding another degree of difficulty.
“It’s truly like real golf,” Brumbalow said.
Brumbalow said the designer is creating a hallowed feel to the course: some holes will be designed to resemble ones at famous courses across the country, like Pebble Beach, TPC Scottsdale, and Oakmont Country Club. One hole will even replicate “Amen Corner,” the signature hole at Augusta National Golf Club. Others will be inspired by holes at local golf courses.
The project will also include a restaurant within the footprint of the course, “like Top Golf but for miniature golf,” Brumbalow said.
Brumbalow said “there’s no course in the U.S. like this,” and the owner hopes to attract semi-professional miniature golf leagues to host tournaments there.
But the course hopes to attract local residents, too, Brumbalow said. That was his original vision for the City Center, inspired by a family trip to Bermuda.
While there, Brumbalow and his family played on a miniature golf course carved into an ocean cliff. Three six-hole sections each led to a sports bar. An avid golfer, Brumbalow was hooked by the course’s difficulty, but also its environment.
“We played it every day we were in Bermuda,” he said, “just because it was so fun.”
Brumbalow hopes Putt It Forward will get the same reception from local residents when it opens with the rest of the City Center in the fall of 2021.
“I just think that that’s something that any age group can enjoy,” Brumbalow said. “They’re outside. It’s a great way for us to utilize some of that park space at the City Center.”