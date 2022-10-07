Commissioner shares vision for future of Coal Mountain, public hearing for 140-acre rezoning scheduled

Ahead of a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 20, District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills and representatives from Toll Brothers held a community meeting to discuss the details of the Coal Mountain Town Center.

More than 30 residents showed up to the meeting on Oct. 4 to hear details about the proposed development and voice questions or concerns.

The Coal Mountain Town Center, which has not gone through finalized naming, is a mixed-use development on about 140 acres stretching from highways 396 and 9, and Settingdown and Martin roads.

The development is proposed to include 73,300 square feet of retail space, 20,200 square feet of office space, 300 multi-family units or apartments, 219 townhomes and 261 single-family lots. The development is also accounting for about 36 acres of greenspace with a natural trail network throughout.

On Oct. 20, commissioners will hear the county-initiated request to rezone the 140-acre property from agricultural, single-family residential, multi-family residential and commercial business districts to master planned or mixed-use center district.

At the Oct. 4 community meeting, Mills began by explaining her vision for the town center.

“I’m 60 years old and I’ve lived here all my life, and … in my growing up days, I never saw Coal Mountain becoming this,” Mills said.

When commissioners updated the county’s comprehensive plan in 2016, Mills said this area at the intersection of highways 369 and 9 was shown as “the perfect site” for a town center.

“That was when I really got to working on how [I can make this] a town center when it’s all already zoned,” Mills said.

Instead of the land being “just a chopped-up mess” with what Mills said could be five different developments, she was striving to make the area a cohesive piece where people could gather.

Going along with the project are road improvements, such as the widening of Hwy. 369, the Hwy. 369 and Ga. 400 interchange and the Coal Mountain Connector, a new roadway to connect highways 369 and 9 with two lanes in each direction.

The Coal Mountain Connector will run through the proposed town center, creating a main entrance for the project at a proposed future roundabout on Settingdown Road. The connecting road will also activate the warrant for a traffic light at the entrance of Bridgetowne neighborhood.

The estimated completion date for the Coal Mountain Connector is 2024 and contingent upon the completion of Lanierland Park, as the road will cut through the Coal Mountain Park, moving the Miracle League to its new home at Lanierland.

With the road improvements, the Miracle League’s new location and rezoning process, Mills said the town center has been a complex project in the making. However, she said she is hoping to provide branding to the Coal Mountain area and uplift the surrounding community with an attractive product.

“To me, Coal Mountain has always been about the people,” Mills said. “It’s always been really good fine people that care about each other. And it’s really important to me that we progress, but we don’t leave our history behind. We take it with us.”