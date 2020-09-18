Synagogue expansion approved by BOC

Forsyth County’s first synagogue has been approved for a major expansion project.

At a regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17, Forsyth County Commissioners unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for Chabad of Forsyth to expand and operate a place of worship, a parochial school and a daycare center in buildings totaling 60,650 square feet with 90 total parking spaces on 9.99 acres at 785 and 795 Brannon Road.

“I just want to stand here and say, on the Jewish calendar this is actually the last day of the year, and in our tradition, we say everything goes after the end,” said Rabbi Levi Mentz. “This year has been a dark year, and we thought about the amount of light we could bring tonight, on the last day on the biblical calendar to this county that will not only shed light to the families of this county, not only shed light to all of the communities in this county, will shed light to the state of Georgia and this great country.”

Mentz said the approval was a historic moment for the county and the county’s Jewish community and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held during Chanukah on Sunday, Dec. 13.