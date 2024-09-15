U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near former President Donald Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while he was golfing Sunday, according to two law enforcement officials. The Republican presidential candidate is safe.
Trump is safe after ‘apparent assassination attempt’ at his Florida golf club, FBI says
Latest
-
The 2024 General Election will be here before you know it. Here’s your voter guide
-
Get out the Vote event will go on despite social media backlash over promotional poster
-
County Commission candidate favors tiny homes to make Forsyth County more affordable to live in
-
Rep. Rich McCormick holds town hall meeting in Forsyth County and said this about the economy and immigration