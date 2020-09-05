1 killed, 3 injured in head-on accident on Campground Road

One person was killed and three others were injured in a wreck on Campground Road on Friday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m., on Sept. 4 when the driver of one car traveling on Campground Road failed to navigate a turn and collided head on with another vehicle, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a local hospital.

The name of the person killed is not being released at this time while the accident is still under investigation.