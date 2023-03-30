‘Fear and anxiety:’ What local law enforcement and the district had to say about school threats made in Forsyth County this week

Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office addressed concerns around threats made at four different schools in the county this week in a joint statement on Thursday, March 30, assuring families of their continued partnership to keep schools safe.
The reported school threats, coming from West Forsyth High, Alliance Academy for Innovation and now Little Mill Middle School, came in light of a shooting at The Covenant School in Tennessee earlier this week that killed three young children and three adults.
“The heart-breaking school shooting in Nashville has been difficult for many of us,” the statement reads. “Schools across the U.S. and in Forsyth County have received alleged threats this week. We know that school safety and security are heavy on your hearts and minds.”
In the statement, both agencies assured that they have measures in place to keep staff, students and teachers safe at school, and the two worked together to investigate alleged threats this week that have turned out to be “unsubstantiated.”
“However, the fear and anxiety they have created is real,” the statement reads.
School and FCSO officials have since identified each of the students they said were connected to the threats, and three students have since been taken into custody. One student from West Forsyth High was arrested in connection to one of two threats reported to the school, another from Denmark High was arrested after bringing a knife on campus and a student from Little Mill Middle was arrested in connection to a shooting threat made on Snapchat.
“The Forsyth County students who were involved in the situations this week are facing life-changing consequences for their actions,” the statement reads. “Please take the time to ensure your children are ok this week.”
The statement notes that counselors will be available on campus if students need support this week or coming back from their spring break in April. The district and FCSO also asked that parents talk to their kids about the “real consequences associated with posing false threats on social media.”
They thanked each of the students and parents who reported threats to officials this week through the P3 Campus app, which sends anonymous tips to the FCSO that they stated are all taken seriously and immediately investigated.
“Forsyth County is our home,” the statement reads. “Let’s make sure it’s safe for all.”