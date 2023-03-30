‘Fear and anxiety:’ What local law enforcement and the district had to say about school threats made in Forsyth County this week

Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office addressed concerns around threats made at four different schools in the county this week in a joint statement on Thursday, March 30, assuring families of their continued partnership to keep schools safe.

The reported school threats, coming from West Forsyth High, Alliance Academy for Innovation and now Little Mill Middle School, came in light of a shooting at The Covenant School in Tennessee earlier this week that killed three young children and three adults.

“The heart-breaking school shooting in Nashville has been difficult for many of us,” the statement reads. “Schools across the U.S. and in Forsyth County have received alleged threats this week. We know that school safety and security are heavy on your hearts and minds.”

In the statement, both agencies assured that they have measures in place to keep staff, students and teachers safe at school, and the two worked together to investigate alleged threats this week that have turned out to be “unsubstantiated.”