Fire destroys home near downtown Cumming

Officials say a mobile home that caught fire Tuesday morning is likely a total loss.





Firefighters responding to the fire located in a mobile home behind a residence on Tribble Gap Road near 14th Street at 10:15 Tuesday morning found the home already burning heavily when they arrived.

The smoke from the fire, which is under investigation, could be seen from downtown Cumming.

No information on occupants of the residence was immediately available, but officials did say that no one was injured in the fire. Tribble Gap Road was closed from Elm Street to Sawnee Drive while firefighters fought the blaze.

