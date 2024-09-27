By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Crews clean up after Tropical Storm Helene hits Forsyth County
Crews worked across Forsyth County on Friday, Sept. 27 to clear trees and powerlines and reopen roads after Tropical Storm Helene brought rain and winds to north Georgia. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
While Forsyth County largely avoided the worst of Tropical Storm Helene, the storm still flooded local roads and brought down trees and powerlines.