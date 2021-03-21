Ronda Rich: Why I'm now a big fan of Bob Dylan

It is accurate to admit that I have never been a fan of singer Bob Dylan or his music which for me was too folksy and, admittedly, probably too intellectual deep for my feeble mind.



Recently, however, I stumbled across a documentary of his early years, directed by Martin Scorsese, and let it play in the background while I was working. Increasingly, I was pulled away from work to listen to an understatedly quiet, brilliant man discuss his life and how the words were of him but not by him.

“They just fall on me,” he said with absolute honesty and not a smidge of false humility.

His producer, the late Bob Johnston, explained that Dylan would come into the studio, sit down at the piano and, as if in a trance, pour out incredible words. “Man, the Holy Spirit was all over him, in him, you could see the Holy Spirit when he wrote like that.”

Throughout the entertainment business, it has long been whispered that Dylan, born of a Jewish family in Minnesota, had, in his early career years, a meeting of the minds with the Lord Jesus Christ. I believe that to be true because of the words that sometimes peppers his stories: crucifixion, resurrection, Holy Spirit. Some even attribute that conversion, or at least the catalysis of it, to his friendship with Johnny Cash.

To the interviewer, he told the story of hearing a gospel song sung by Hank Williams when he was around 8. It was such a jolting experience that Dylan said, “Suddenly, I felt that I was born to the wrong family in the wrong place.” He would be forever forth drawn to the Appalachian sound and its old music.

He would testify to being born again through an album called Gotta Serve Somebody: The Gospel Songs of Bob Dylan. He wrote every song on the album including "When He Returns," the album’s title song and "Saved" (which he co-wrote).