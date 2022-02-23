Basketball: Denmark girls nearly upend top-seeded Collins Hill

Denmark's girls basketball team nearly upset top-seeded Collins Hill Tuesday, falling 42-40 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The host Eagles fell behind 15-3 after the first quarter and rallied the rest of the game, finally taking a lead for the first time with slightly more than two minutes remaining. Victory wasn’t secured until Denmark’s Emma Hempker missed a potential game-tying shot in the lane in the waning seconds, forcing the Danes to foul with 2.1 seconds left.



“I think our kids were just shocked at how good the guard was, No. 2 [Sophie Smith], at Denmark, and how aggressive they were,” Collins Hill coach Brian Harmon said. “And they were making everything. The thing about us is we get a lot off our press. When we weren’t making shots, we couldn’t get into it. In the second half, we finally started hitting some shots and we could get into [the press] and force some turnovers. … I think our girls were just a little shocked through the first quarter and half of the second quarter, just kind of a deer in headlights, trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Those turnovers were the difference down the stretch.

Paris Fillingame’s steal and transition three-point play with 2:30 left gave Collins Hill a 37-36 lead, its first of the game. Hempker scored on the next trip to return the lead to Denmark, but another steal and three-point play from Gabby Pass with 1:11 put the Eagles back on top. Then Smith had a transition layup with 58 seconds left to put the visitors back up 40-39.

However, the Danes never scored again.

Pass’ layup off a nice assist from Fillingame was the game-winner with 34 seconds left, putting the hosts up 41-40. Takaria Lanier blocked Denmark’s shot attempt on the ensuing trip, and Fillingame made 1 of 2 free throws with 14.5 seconds left.

From there, Collins Hill held off Denmark’s final attempt to tie.

Fillingame, after a slow start, finished with 17 points, including 14 in the second half. Pass had 13 points and six rebounds, and Lanier had six points.

Smith led Denmark with 13 points, Hempker scored eight and Hannah Lopez added seven points.

Denmark finishes its season 13-16.