Baseball Roundup: Raiders finish regular season with 2-1 week; War Eagles down Horns

Offense wasn't plentiful for North Forsyth, which scored five total runs on the week.

Logan Curry scored both runs in a 2-0 triumph over Habersham Central at home. The Raiders scored even fewer, with just a first-inning tally, in a 1-0 road win against the Generals.

However, North Forsyth's stable of pitchers kept putting up zeros.

Kyle Duckwall, Brady Holbrook, Gavyn Seitz and Drew Bentley combined for Monday's shutout. Kyle Roper, Brayden Seabold, Sam Moore and Seth Dixon limited Shiloh to just four hits on Tuesday.

The low-scoring output continued at Jackson County, but the shutdown pitching that made up for it against Habersham Central and Shiloh didn't happen in a 9-2 defeat.

Next up for the Raiders (20-10) will be the Class 6A state tournament. North Forsyth will host No. 4 seed Roswell for an April 22 doubleheader to begin the playoffs.

South Forsyth 8, Lambert 6

In a game with no impact on playoff seeding, South Forsyth completed a season sweep of a rival Monday at Lambert.

A four-run top of the first inning helped propel the War Eagles to an 8-6 win.

South Forsyth extended its advantage to 6-0 in the third inning and 8-0 in the fourth before Lambert mounted its rally. Four runs in the fourth and two in the sixth narrowed the gap, but the Longhorns couldn't complete their comeback bid.

In what amounted to a bullpen game for teams preparing to begin the Class 7A state tournament April 22, the War Eagles received two strikeouts in one inning of work from Nate Ward, Connor McAllister, Colin Brown and Ty Bayer. The latter earned the save with a scoreless seventh inning.

Payton Cardarette paced the South Forsyth offense, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Cohen Rogers and Emiliano Dominguez added two hits and an RBI apiece. Bayler Duncan doubled and drove in a run.

No. 3 seed South Forsyth (19-11, 10-5) will face Walton in the first round of the state playoffs. Fourth-seeded Lambert (14-15, 6-9) is slated to face Region 5-7A champion Kennesaw Mountain.

Milton 3, West Forsyth 0

West Forsyth saw its 2023 season conclude with a shutout loss Monday at Milton.

The Wolverines fell behind 2-0 in the opening frame and the Eagles tacked on another in the fourth en route to the 3-0 victory.

With the season-ending defeat, West Forsyth finished 5-24 overall and winless in Region 6-7A play.