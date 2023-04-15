Baseball Roundup: War Eagles, Danes land region wins; Broncos top Tigers

The Wolverines led 3-0 after their productive bottom of the first inning. However, it was all War Eagles from that point forward.

South Forsyth (18-11, 9-5) scored once in the second before erupting for eight runs in the third. Two more runs in the fifth extended the advantage, and a four-spot in the seventh removed all doubt.

Cohen Rogers also shined in the batter's box and on the mound. The sophomore finished 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs, while striking out two in two innings.

Bayler Duncan (2-for-2, 2RBI), Nick Holcomb (2-for-3, RBI) and Alex Urias (2-for-4) each added two hits.

Landon Cane went 1-for-3 with two runs driven in. Tyler Brobst and Ty Bayer posted a double and an RBI apiece. Emiliano Dominguez also drove in a run.

The War Eagles — who are locked into the No. 3 seed for the region — will end its league slate April 17 at Lambert.

West Forsyth (5-23, 0-14) will close out the regular season with a trip to Milton the same day.

Denmark 7, Lambert 3

Denmark's Francesco Capocci finished a home run shy of the cycle but teammate Kyle Henley left the yard in a 7-3 triumph over Lambert Friday at home.

Having secured their third straight Region 6-7A championship, the sixth-ranked Danes didn't let off the gas in producing their eight consecutive win and 15th in the past 16 games.

Capocci wound up 4-for-4, with two singles, a double, a triple and a team-high three RBIs. Henley launched his solo homer leading off the fifth, extending Denmark's lead to 5-3 at the time.

Chris Bradburn added a hit and two RBIs for the Danes, who overcame a 3-1 deficit behind a three-run third inning. In total, Denmark scored in four of its six turns at bat.

Lambert scored three unearned runs off Anthony Biondo in the second inning, but the left-hander shut down the Longhorns the rest of the way. After Biondo departed, Parker Johnson and Garrett Powers each tossed scoreless frames to close out the win.

Ahead of its postseason opener, Denmark (24-5, 12-2) will host its last region game April 17 versus Forsyth Central, which will be the league's No. 2 seed regardless of the result. Lambert (14-14, 6-8) landed the No. 4 seed following Forsyth Central's walk-off win over Milton Thursday and will play its regular-season finale the same day against South Forsyth at home.

East Forsyth 6, Dawson County 4

East Forsyth managed to enter the Region 8-4A tournament on a high note with a 6-4 win Thursday at Dawson County.

After dropping its first two non-region contests of the week, including a Tuesday home defeat against the Tigers, the Broncos rode a great start to victory in closing out the regular season.

A three-run top of the first put East Forsyth in control and a two-run fourth extended the advantage. Dawson County pulled within 5-4 before the visitors tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.

Bradlee Hamby picked up the win, tossing the first four innings. Parker Roberts threw the final three frames, including a perfect seventh to secure the victory.

Now 16-11 overall, the Broncos will turn their attention to the region tournament.

For East Forsyth, that involves hosting Walnut Grove in an April 18 doubleheader, with a possible Game 3 the following day in Walton County. The winner of the series qualifies for the Class 4A state playoffs, while the loser's season is over.