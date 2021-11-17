PREP ROUNDUP: North Forsyth sweeps past Washington, Alpharetta

North Forsyth's girls basketball blew out Booker T. Washington High School on Tuesday, 71-12. The Raiders led 43-0 at one point in the second quarter and carried a 45-2 lead into halftime.

North [2-0] is back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday against Dunwoody.

West Forsyth 59, Mill Creek 25

West Forsyth kept its unbeaten record intact Tuesday, beating Mill Creek 59-25.

Calie Thrower scored a team-high 13 points, while Molly Quincy and Zaria Smith each added 11 points.

West [2-0] will face Banks County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Forsyth Central 50, Duluth 40

Forsyth Central's boys basketball team picked up its second road win in as many chances Tuesday, topping Duluth 50-40.

Eli Chol led the Bulldogs with 24 points. Aidan Nutty scored 12 points and Cade Chitty added eight points.

Central [2-0] will travel to East Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

North Forsyth 71, Alpharetta 53

North Forsyth opened the season Tuesday with a 71-53 win over Alpharetta.

Aidan Kudlas turned in a team-high 22 points, while Kal-el Delgadillo and Braden Mullis each scored 14 points, and Will Sokol scored 10 points.

North [1-0] will face Dunwoody at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pinecrest Academy 71, Fideles Christian 37

Oscar Lynch scored 23 points, Pat Frain posted a double-double and Pinecrest Academy kicked off the season with a 71-37 win over Fideles Christian Tuesday.

Lynch narrowly missed a double-double of his own, collecting nine steals and six rebounds. Frain had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Joe Frain had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Robert Kiernan scored eight points and assisted four shots.

Pinecrest [1-0] will host Cristo Rey Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

West Forsyth 66, Mill Creek 60

West Forsyth landed four players in double digits Tuesday in a 66-60 win against Mill Creek.

Jake Mooney scored a team-high 26 points and had eight rebounds and two blocks, while Caleb Lesch had 12 points and five assists, Joe Wortman had 11 points and six assists, and Will Moore scored 10 points.

West [1-1] will face Blessed Trinity at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.



