Local family ‘ready to play the Feud’

A local family will make their TV debut next week on one of America’s most popular game shows.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Forsyth County’s Tomelevage family will appear on Family Feud after recording the episode last year. The team is made up of parents, Rich and Sherri, their son and daughter, Jake and Abbey, and their daughter-in-law, Maggie.

Sherri said the family likes to stay involved with each other through trips, concerts and other events, but on nights at home, “we’ll put on Family Feud, and sometimes we would just get into it where we would stop the game and we would all try to answer questions and do the fast money.”

“One night, I just decided, ‘Hey, let me just try to get on. Let’s just see how this works,’” Sherri said. “I got on and hit the audition and wrote a paragraph describing us, and it was awesome because within 24 hours they responded to us.”

A few months after getting the email, the family headed down to Trilith Studios in Fayetteville to record the episode. They were not used on the first day of filming and, due to scheduling, were asked to come back two weeks later for the episode that is now scheduled to air.

Rich said going back may have been an advantage for the family since they were not as awe-struck the second time around.

“The second time we were there, we were there the whole day and we kind of knew what was going on, what to expect and all of that kind of stuff,” Rich said. “So, we were kind of seasoned, I guess you’d say. It was fun.”