Local family ‘ready to play the Feud’

A local family will make their TV debut next week on one of America’s most popular game shows.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Forsyth County’s Tomelevage family will appear on Family Feud after recording the episode last year. The team is made up of parents, Rich and Sherri, their son and daughter, Jake and Abbey, and their daughter-in-law, Maggie.
Sherri said the family likes to stay involved with each other through trips, concerts and other events, but on nights at home, “we’ll put on Family Feud, and sometimes we would just get into it where we would stop the game and we would all try to answer questions and do the fast money.”
“One night, I just decided, ‘Hey, let me just try to get on. Let’s just see how this works,’” Sherri said. “I got on and hit the audition and wrote a paragraph describing us, and it was awesome because within 24 hours they responded to us.”
A few months after getting the email, the family headed down to Trilith Studios in Fayetteville to record the episode. They were not used on the first day of filming and, due to scheduling, were asked to come back two weeks later for the episode that is now scheduled to air.
Rich said going back may have been an advantage for the family since they were not as awe-struck the second time around.
“The second time we were there, we were there the whole day and we kind of knew what was going on, what to expect and all of that kind of stuff,” Rich said. “So, we were kind of seasoned, I guess you’d say. It was fun.”
Since the filming, the family members said they have been bombarded with questions by friends and family, such as what it was like filming, and how they got on the show. They admitted that most questions were on one topic: host Steve Harvey.
“That’s all I get,” Abbey said. “They want to know, ’How was Steve? Did you talk to him? Did you take pictures with him?’ They ask the most outrageous questions about Steve because I guess, as a viewer, you have all these questions, so as someone who went on it, they’re like, ‘Tell me everything you know about Steve.’”
The family said due to the busy day of filming, they didn’t get much one-on-one time with the host but did get to hear his comedy and stories during breaks.
Rich likened the game to being at a casino as competitors can be up one minute and down the next.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Rich said. “It’s exciting, it’s fun. In our particular case, even though we had a blast, it was a little disappointing at the end, but it is what it is. We would do it again in a heartbeat.”
“It was really like an experience of a lifetime,” Abbey added.
Though this was the family’s first time on TV, they said it wasn’t the first time they competed in Family Feud.
Like many families, during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, the Tomelevages were looking for ways to break the monotony and decided to do their own version of the game.
“I came up with this idea of, ‘let’s go down to the basement,’ and I created a Family Feud set,” Rich said. “I made a big board, I got a bald cap and put it on my head, my daughter put makeup on me, and I came out as ‘Rich Harvey,’ and we did a whole Family Feud, [Sherri’s] sisters against my kids and daughter-in-law.”
Rich said the homemade game was “an absolute blast” and not only felt it was a reason the family got on the real show but that it was a great way for the family to spend time together during a tough time.
“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to make family fun,” he said. “You don’t want to just sit around and watch TV all day.”