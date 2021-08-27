Scenes from first anniversary of Halcyon's Fairy Village

Children dressed as fairies, royalty and more gathered together with families to celebrate Halcyon Fairy Village's first anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 21. Alongside painting their very own fairy houses, kids were able to meet Tinkerbell and Iridessa, pet some fuzzy animals from the North Georgia Zoo, get cool fairy face paint done and jam to live music from Bach to Rock. Ticket proceeds were donated to Family Promise of Forsyth County, an organization that serves local families experiencing homelessness.

Children were able to meet famous Halcyon Fairy Village characters like Gerald the gnome or Woody, the giant tree guardian of the village, as well as pick up cool objects to add to their own houses at the Gnome Depot.

Kids and accompanying adults were able to pet soft piggies and goats and brush some ponies' tails. Some children picked out bows and ribbons to dress up the ponies to give them some fairy sparkle and flair.

Dan O'Hara, founder of the Halcyon Fairy Village, received a stone bench commemorating his work and the joy he has brought countless people during the last year. The bench will remain at the entrance of the fairy village.

Here are some photos from the one-year anniversary celebration.