Local man takes his ministry to Atlanta, hopes to reach new communities through gospel

Smith followed Mary as they hopped on the train back home and before Mary could get off at her stop, he said she turned to him and uttered words that would, unbeknownst to him, change his life.

“She said to me, ‘Don’t forget the least of these,’ quoting Jesus’ words from Matthew 25,” Smith said.

The very next day, Smith had lunch with Wolf again and conversation once more steered towards Smith’s ideas for reaching out to the population in the inner city with his ministry.

“Without knowing what [Mary] had said, he told me: ‘Well you know Frank, we must remember the least of these,’” Smith said. “I mean, talk about getting a message, right?”

Smith said that he and his wife moved their Bible study sessions to a few different locations around Atlanta after that, but as the months passed by, Smith said he saw fewer people attending, especially through the winter months. Smith said that even Mary “became spotty in her attendance.”

In early 2010, almost a year after he had started his Bible studies, Mary returned and said, “I’m going to take you to the Bluff. Get in the car.”

Smith and his wife were unfamiliar with the Bluff, but as Mary directed them through Atlanta, they began to understand where they were headed.

Smith said that Mary told him to stop at a four-way intersection where an old African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church was located. The church didn’t have a roof, as it had previously caved in. But the four walls of the structure were still standing, along with the steps leading up to it.

“We would find out later that [the] intersection was one of the most dangerous intersections in the country,” he said.

Smith and his wife got out of the car and began to meet some of the “folks milling about the intersection.” Smith said that as soon as he stepped into the intersection, he noticed that everyone “knew Mary and just loved [her].”

“I just remember her telling everyone at this intersection, ‘We’re going to have church here, next Sunday at 5 o’clock. Right here on the steps,’” Smith said. “And that’s how we got introduced to the area.”

Smith said that through the years, he has lost touch with Mary, but he was still thankful for her helping him find the area and being an “in” to be able to connect to the community.

“As I tell folks all the time, we didn’t select the area,” Smith said. “God selected it for us.”

For two and a half years, Smith held Bible study on the steps outside of the church with a whiteboard to illustrate his lessons. One day, a man who owned a shop stopped by to see what was going on. Smith said the man was impressed and immediately offered to open his back end of the store for Bible studies.