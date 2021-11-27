Pinecrest Academy to hold information sessions for prospective students, families





Pinecrest Academy, a Catholic K-12 school in Cumming, plans to host information sessions and campus tours for local families ahead of the second semester of the school year on Dec. 6 and Dec. 10.

The meetings on Monday, Dec. 6, will be for kindergarten-8th grade students where families will be able to tour their Lower School. Two sessions will be available to families to accommodate their schedules: 9-10:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to meet the school’s admissions and administrative teams while learning more about their curriculums, educational philosophies and more.

Another information session will be held for eighth-10th grade students on Friday, Dec. 10, from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Upper School gym atrium. There, families can meet school leadership and current parents to ask questions and learn more about academics, athletics and other extracurriculars.

For more information or to register for a session, visit Pinecrest Academy’s website at www.pinecrestacademy.org. Families with any questions can email admissions@pinecrestacademy.org.

Pinecrest Academy is at 955 Peachtree Pkwy., in Cumming about one mile from The Collection.