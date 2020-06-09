Live updates: Forsyth County, Georgia 2020 primary election results

Voters in Forsyth County and across Georgia went to the polls on Tuesday, June 9, for the state's primary election, an historic one given the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Polls in Forsyth County close at 7 p.m. Check back here throughout the night for live updates on election results.





Forsyth County Board of Education, District 3

Republicans

Tom Cleveland (I): 0.0%

Barry Herrin: 0.0%

Precincts reporting: 0.0%

Forsyth County Board of Education, District 5

Republicans

Lindsey Adams: 0.0%

Bibi Lopez: 0.0%

Precincts reporting: 0.0%



Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, District 4

Republicans

Ken Anderson: 0.0%

Amy Barfield: 0.0%

Bethany Bevis: 0.0%

Cindy Jones Mills (I): 0.0%

Precincts reporting: 0.0%



Forsyth County Coroner

Paul Holbrook: 0.0%

Ted Paxton: 0.0%

Precincts reporting: 0.0%



U.S. House, District 7

Democrats

Carolyn Bourdeaux: 52.92%

John Eaves: 7.55%

Nabilah Islam: 11.87%

Zahra S. Karinshak: 5.98%

Rashid Malik: 8.57%

Brenda Lopez Romero: 13.11%

Republicans

Lisa Noel Babbage: 5.01%

Mark Gonsalves: 7.54%

Lynne Homrich: 5.81%

Zachary H. Kennemore: 1.76%

Rich McCormick: 49.63%

Renee S. Unterman: 24.10%

Eugene Yu: 6.15%

Precincts reporting: 0.0%

U.S. House, District 9

Democrats

Devin Pandy: 28.21%

Brooke Siskin: 43.24%

Dan Wilson: 28.55%

Republicans

Michael Boggus: 3.44%

Paul Broun: 14.93%

Andrew Clyde: 20.54%

Matt Gurtler: 22.76%

Maria Strickland: 2.92%

Kevin Tanner: 11.64%

Ethan Underwood: 6.84%

Kellie Weeks: 4.75%

John K. Wilkinson: 12.17%

Precincts reporting: 35.29%

Georgia House, District 9

Democrats

Sharon L. Ravert: 100%



Republicans

Steve Leibel: 22.63%

Doug Sherrill: 23.59%

Clint Smith: 3.82%

Tyler Tolin: 7.56%

Zack Tumlin: 13.82%

Will Wade: 28.57%



Precincts reporting: 50.0%



Georgia House, District 22

Democrats

Charles Ravencraft: 0.0%

Bobbi L. Simpson: 0.0%

Republicans

Wes Cantrell (I): 0.0%



Precincts reporting: 0.0%



U.S. Senate

Democrats

Sarah Riggs Amico: 14.34%

Marckeith DeJesus: 4.98%

James Knox: 6.85%

Tricia Carpenter McCracken: 4.00%

Jon Ossoff: 46.34%

Maya Dillard Smith: 10.73%

Teresa Pike Tomlinson: 12.76%



Precincts reporting: 38.17%

Republicans

David Perdue (I): 100.0%

Precincts reporting: 38.17%