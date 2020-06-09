Live updates: Forsyth County, Georgia 2020 primary election results

Voters in Forsyth County and across Georgia went to the polls on Tuesday, June 9, for the state's primary election, an historic one given the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Polls in Forsyth County close at 7 p.m. Check back here throughout the night for live updates on election results.
Forsyth County Board of Education, District 3
Republicans
Tom Cleveland (I): 0.0%
Barry Herrin: 0.0%
Precincts reporting: 0.0%
Forsyth County Board of Education, District 5
Republicans
Lindsey Adams: 0.0%
Bibi Lopez: 0.0%
Precincts reporting: 0.0%
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, District 4
Republicans
Ken Anderson: 0.0%
Amy Barfield: 0.0%
Bethany Bevis: 0.0%
Cindy Jones Mills (I): 0.0%
Precincts reporting: 0.0%
Forsyth County Coroner
Paul Holbrook: 0.0%
Ted Paxton: 0.0%
Precincts reporting: 0.0%
U.S. House, District 7
Democrats
Carolyn Bourdeaux: 52.92%
John Eaves: 7.55%
Nabilah Islam: 11.87%
Zahra S. Karinshak: 5.98%
Rashid Malik: 8.57%
Brenda Lopez Romero: 13.11%
Republicans
Lisa Noel Babbage: 5.01%
Mark Gonsalves: 7.54%
Lynne Homrich: 5.81%
Zachary H. Kennemore: 1.76%
Rich McCormick: 49.63%
Renee S. Unterman: 24.10%
Eugene Yu: 6.15%
Precincts reporting: 0.0%
U.S. House, District 9
Democrats
Devin Pandy: 28.21%
Brooke Siskin: 43.24%
Dan Wilson: 28.55%
Republicans
Michael Boggus: 3.44%
Paul Broun: 14.93%
Andrew Clyde: 20.54%
Matt Gurtler: 22.76%
Maria Strickland: 2.92%
Kevin Tanner: 11.64%
Ethan Underwood: 6.84%
Kellie Weeks: 4.75%
John K. Wilkinson: 12.17%
Precincts reporting: 35.29%
Georgia House, District 9
Democrats
Sharon L. Ravert: 100%
Republicans
Steve Leibel: 22.63%
Doug Sherrill: 23.59%
Clint Smith: 3.82%
Tyler Tolin: 7.56%
Zack Tumlin: 13.82%
Will Wade: 28.57%
Precincts reporting: 50.0%
Georgia House, District 22
Democrats
Charles Ravencraft: 0.0%
Bobbi L. Simpson: 0.0%
Republicans
Wes Cantrell (I): 0.0%
Precincts reporting: 0.0%
U.S. Senate
Democrats
Sarah Riggs Amico: 14.34%
Marckeith DeJesus: 4.98%
James Knox: 6.85%
Tricia Carpenter McCracken: 4.00%
Jon Ossoff: 46.34%
Maya Dillard Smith: 10.73%
Teresa Pike Tomlinson: 12.76%
Precincts reporting: 38.17%
Republicans
David Perdue (I): 100.0%
Precincts reporting: 38.17%