WATCH: Rollover crash, transformer fire captured on camera on west Forsyth road
Rollover wreck on Campground Rd
A bystander captured drone footage of a crash on Campground Road on Tuesday, June 6. Photo by Sam Sutko - photo by For the FCN
A driver received minor injuries in a recent rollover crash along Campground Road, in west Forsyth.