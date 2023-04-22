By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County earns double-digit Positive Athlete Georgia regional awards
04262023 POSITIVE ATHLETE
The Forsyth Central volleyball team breaks the huddle during a stoppage in play against Milton in a Region 6-7A tournament matchup Oct. 11 at Denmark. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

Positive Athlete Georgia announced double-digit Forsyth County athletes as regional award winners in their respective sports.

Additionally, Forsyth Central earned selection as the "Most Positive School" in the North Atlanta area, which encompassed Forsyth and North Fulton.

Positive Athlete Georgia North Atlanta Regional Award Winners

Most Positive School — Forsyth Central

Boys Coach — Josh Porter, Milton

Girls Coach — Dalton Cagle, Brandon Hall School

Alternative Sport (Boys) — D.J. Fratt, East Forsyth

Alternative Sport (Girls) — Peyton Lindsey, West Forsyth

Baseball — Garrett Powers, Denmark

Basketball (Boys) — Brock Ferrell, South Forsyth

Basketball (Girls) — Autumn Cotton, Chattahoochee

Cheer and Gymnastics — Jordan Huiet, Johns Creek

Cross Country (Boys) — Jackson Westmoreland, St. Francis

Cross Country (Girls) — Hannah Showalter, St. John Bosco Academy

Flag Football — Annalise Leitner, Forsyth Central

Football — Tony Gilliam, Johns Creek

Golf (Boys) — Craig Long, Milton

Golf (Girls) — Kailey Watkins, Riverwood

Lacrosse (Boys) — Stone Smith, Roswell

Lacrosse (Girls) — Hannah Savage, West Forsyth

Multi-Sport (Boys) — Clay Shepler, Fellowship Christian

Multi-Sport (Girls) — JoJo Miller, Blessed Trinity

Soccer (Boys) — Diego Pulido, Centennial

Soccer (Girls) — Madison Nichols, Mt. Pisgah Christian

Softball — Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth

Special Olympics — Dave Githutu, Milton

Swim and Dive (Boys) — Gavin Grann, Cambridge

Swim and Dive (Girls) — Ally Zaleski, Lambert

Tennis (Boys) — Ryan Sammons, King's Ridge Christian

Tennis (Girls) — Alyssa Khalil, Alpharetta

Track and Field (Boys) — Brock Casey, North Forsyth

Track and Field (Girls) — Grace Humphries, Forsyth Central

Volleyball — Shreeya Thuppul, Fulton Science Academy

Wrestling — Ansh Misra, Northview