Forsyth County earns double-digit Positive Athlete Georgia regional awards

Positive Athlete Georgia announced double-digit Forsyth County athletes as regional award winners in their respective sports.
Additionally, Forsyth Central earned selection as the "Most Positive School" in the North Atlanta area, which encompassed Forsyth and North Fulton.
Positive Athlete Georgia North Atlanta Regional Award Winners
Most Positive School — Forsyth Central
Boys Coach — Josh Porter, Milton
Girls Coach — Dalton Cagle, Brandon Hall School
Alternative Sport (Boys) — D.J. Fratt, East Forsyth
Alternative Sport (Girls) — Peyton Lindsey, West Forsyth
Baseball — Garrett Powers, Denmark
Basketball (Boys) — Brock Ferrell, South Forsyth
Basketball (Girls) — Autumn Cotton, Chattahoochee
Cheer and Gymnastics — Jordan Huiet, Johns Creek
Cross Country (Boys) — Jackson Westmoreland, St. Francis
Cross Country (Girls) — Hannah Showalter, St. John Bosco Academy
Flag Football — Annalise Leitner, Forsyth Central
Football — Tony Gilliam, Johns Creek
Golf (Boys) — Craig Long, Milton
Golf (Girls) — Kailey Watkins, Riverwood
Lacrosse (Boys) — Stone Smith, Roswell
Lacrosse (Girls) — Hannah Savage, West Forsyth
Multi-Sport (Boys) — Clay Shepler, Fellowship Christian
Multi-Sport (Girls) — JoJo Miller, Blessed Trinity
Soccer (Boys) — Diego Pulido, Centennial
Soccer (Girls) — Madison Nichols, Mt. Pisgah Christian
Softball — Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth
Special Olympics — Dave Githutu, Milton
Swim and Dive (Boys) — Gavin Grann, Cambridge
Swim and Dive (Girls) — Ally Zaleski, Lambert
Tennis (Boys) — Ryan Sammons, King's Ridge Christian
Tennis (Girls) — Alyssa Khalil, Alpharetta
Track and Field (Boys) — Brock Casey, North Forsyth
Track and Field (Girls) — Grace Humphries, Forsyth Central
Volleyball — Shreeya Thuppul, Fulton Science Academy
Wrestling — Ansh Misra, Northview