PREP ROUNDUP: North volleyball sweeps tri-match to open season
North Forsyth players, from left, Lindsey Pirkle, Kylie McCabe, Greenlee Welch and Ella Morrison celebrate Tuesday during the Raiders' 3-0 win against Tallulah Falls. - photo by David Roberts

North Forsyth's volleyball team started the season in dominant fashion Tuesday night, sweeping past Tallulah Falls, Lumpkin County and Lanier. The Raiders won each match 3-0.

North, which is entirely comprised of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, was led by sophomore Brooke Crummel on offense. Crummel had seven kills in a 25-17, 25-15 win against Tallulah Falls. Sophomore Melina Baumann had four kills, while sophomore Lily Torrence, sophomore Lauren Holcomb and freshman Kylie McCabe each had two kills. 

Freshman Hannah Hagen contributed a team-high 10 digs against Tallulah Falls, while junior Natalie Quintero guided the offense with 13 assists. 

North [3-0] is back in action Saturday at Johns Creek to compete in the Forsyth/Fulton Challenge.

SOFTBALL

Creekview 6, South Forsyth 4

Creekview handed South Forsyth a 6-4 loss Tuesday on a walkoff, three-run home run.

South trailed 2-1 heading into the sixth inning, but Audrey Hui and Kennedy Ariail scored on an error, then Josie Crossman singled home Emme Souter to give the War Eagles a 4-2 lead.

Crossman retired the first batter she faced in the seventh inning, but ran in to trouble after a one-out single. She was ultimately tagged with the loss after an RBI double cut South's lead to one run, then the three-run home run ended the game. Crossman pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up six runs — two earned.

Crossman also led the War Eagles at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with one RBI. Ashley Chu went 2-for-3 with a run scored from the leadoff spot, while Hui [2-for-4, R] and Souter [1-for-3, R] also had hits for the War Eagles.

South [1-1] will travel to Peachtree Ridge on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Lions and Decatur.