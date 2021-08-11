PREP ROUNDUP: North volleyball sweeps tri-match to open season

North Forsyth's volleyball team started the season in dominant fashion Tuesday night, sweeping past Tallulah Falls, Lumpkin County and Lanier. The Raiders won each match 3-0.
North, which is entirely comprised of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, was led by sophomore Brooke Crummel on offense. Crummel had seven kills in a 25-17, 25-15 win against Tallulah Falls. Sophomore Melina Baumann had four kills, while sophomore Lily Torrence, sophomore Lauren Holcomb and freshman Kylie McCabe each had two kills.
Freshman Hannah Hagen contributed a team-high 10 digs against Tallulah Falls, while junior Natalie Quintero guided the offense with 13 assists.
North [3-0] is back in action Saturday at Johns Creek to compete in the Forsyth/Fulton Challenge.
SOFTBALL
Creekview 6, South Forsyth 4
Creekview handed South Forsyth a 6-4 loss Tuesday on a walkoff, three-run home run.
South trailed 2-1 heading into the sixth inning, but Audrey Hui and Kennedy Ariail scored on an error, then Josie Crossman singled home Emme Souter to give the War Eagles a 4-2 lead.
Crossman retired the first batter she faced in the seventh inning, but ran in to trouble after a one-out single. She was ultimately tagged with the loss after an RBI double cut South's lead to one run, then the three-run home run ended the game. Crossman pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up six runs — two earned.
Crossman also led the War Eagles at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with one RBI. Ashley Chu went 2-for-3 with a run scored from the leadoff spot, while Hui [2-for-4, R] and Souter [1-for-3, R] also had hits for the War Eagles.
South [1-1] will travel to Peachtree Ridge on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Lions and Decatur.