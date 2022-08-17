Softball Roundup: War Eagles' Crossman throws no-hitter; Alberty leads Broncos to victory

South Forsyth junior Josie Crossman tossed a five-inning no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over Lanier Tuesday at home.

The southpaw struck out six and limited the Longhorns to just one walk in the dominant performance.

Sarah Quian opened the bottom of the first with a solo home run to center field. Kennedy Arial scored later in the inning to put the War Eagles (4-3) up 2-0.

In the third inning, Emme Souter tripled and scored on a single by Charlotte Brooks. Following a walk to Audrey Hui, Karly Casey launched a three-run homer.

With a chance to end the game early in the bottom of the fifth, a double by Ariail drove in two runs to invoke the run rule.

Broncos move to 3-0 in region

East Forsyth pitcher Cadence Alberty gave herself all the run support she needed in a 10-0, six-inning win in Region 8-4A play Tuesday at Madison County.

The Broncos started off slowly on offense, but Alberty mowed down the Red Raiders to keep the game scoreless through three innings.

In the top of the fourth, East Forsyth (3-3, 3-0) finally broke through with a pair of runs.

With one out in the fifth, Alberty blasted a three-run homer to left field for a 5-0 advantage. The Broncos tacked on a couple more runs in the frame, thanks to a two-run double by Emma Smallwood.

East Forsyth put the game completely out of reach with a three-spot in the top of the sixth — capped by an RBI double from Shelby Conaway.

Alberty finished things off from there, completing a two-hitter. She finished with multiple hits, as did Conaway, Emily Hutcheson, Cali Marshall and Kennah Wall.

Denmark falls to Dacula

Dacula finished off its come-from-behind win with a three-run bottom of the sixth inning to overcome Denmark by a 10-7 final score Tuesday in Gwinnett County.

The Danes twice led by four runs against the Falcons.

Denmark went up 5-1 in the third inning after the hosts took an early 1-0 lead in the opening frame. Sara Harris cleared the bases with her double to kick off the outburst, and Avery Callaway added an RBI single to score Harris. A bases-loaded walk to Kennedy Pickett forced home another run.

Even though the Falcons responded with a pair in the home half of the third, the Danes (2-2) went back up 7-3 in the fourth. Denmark scored once on a wild pitch and tacked on another via Grace Welicky's RBI single.

However, Dacula again fought back — this time tying the score at 7-all — in the bottom of the frame.

Neither side managed to break through in the fifth inning, but the Falcons forged ahead the following frame. The Danes loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh but couldn't pull off a comeback bid of their own.