Forsyth water polo team wins state title in final seconds

The Forsyth Tritons men's water polo team won the Georgia High School Water Polo Association state championship Sunday with a 12-11 win over top-ranked Collins Hill.

"I'm so happy for these young men," head coach Scott Fredrick said. "As a team, they never doubted themselves and always believed they would win. Through their sublime efforts, strong team defense, and some key goaltending, they found a way to overcome the odds and bring home a state championship. This was a big day in the life of Forsyth Water Polo and for water polo in Forsyth County."



The Tritons started the tournament as the third seed and beat Collins Hill despite trailing for the majority of the game. Fredrick said he could feel his team getting the advantage over the Eagles right before junior Ali Fareed scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot with just 10 seconds left in the game.

Fareed's game-winner was his eighth goal of the game. Will Byers added two additional goals, with Will Thomas and Ahmed Fareed adding a goal each.

The Tritons have only one senior leaving the program after the state championship and will look to win the honor once again in 2022.

The program's developmental division coed team finished third April 25, as Devin Daves, Zach Cline and Mathew Joiner led the Triton to a 14-6 win against Lakeside.