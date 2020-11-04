LIVE RESULTS: Coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election, Forsyth County races

As of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls closed in Forsyth County for the 2020 general election.

Along with the Presential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and races for both of Georgia's Senate seats, races for both Congressional districts, two state Senate districts and five state House districts representing Forsyth County were on the ballots for local voters.

With 12 of 20 of precincts reporting countywide, (not including absentee by mail ballots or early voting) here are the preliminary election results for Forsyth County: