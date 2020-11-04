LIVE RESULTS: Coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election, Forsyth County races

As of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls closed in Forsyth County for the 2020 general election.
Along with the Presential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and races for both of Georgia's Senate seats, races for both Congressional districts, two state Senate districts and five state House districts representing Forsyth County were on the ballots for local voters.
With 12 of 20 of precincts reporting countywide, (not including absentee by mail ballots or early voting) here are the preliminary election results for Forsyth County:
PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES:
Donald J. Trump (I) (Rep): 71.02% - 5.807 votes
Joseph R. Biden (Dem) 25.57% - 2,091 votes
Jo Jorgensen (Lib) 3.41% - 279 votes
US SENATE:
David A. Perdue (I) (Rep): 70.09% - 5,710 votes
Jon Ossoff (Dem): 24.63% - 2,007 votes
Shane Hazel (Lib): 5.28% - 430 votes
US SENATE:
Doug Collins (Rep): 26.29% - 2,090 votes
Kelly Loeffler (I) (Rep): 35.75% - 2,842 votes
Raphael Warnock (Dem): 11.82% - 940 votes
7th Congressional District of Georgia
- Rich McCormick- Republican: 71.71% - 3,738 votes
- Carolyn Bourdeaux- Democrat: 28.29% - 1,475 votes
9th Congressional District of Georgia
- Andrew Clyde- Republican: 82.85% - 2.247 votes
- Devin Pandy - Democrat: 17.15% - 465 votes
- Greg Dolezal (Incumbent)- Republican: 75.58% - 5,787 votes
- Brooke Griffiths: 24.42% - 1,870 votes
- Steve Gooch (Incumbent)- Republican: 82.88% - 184 votes
- Julie Krise- Democrat: 17.12% - 38 votes
- Will Wade- Republican: 68.89% - 31 votes
- Sharon Ravert- Democrat: 31.11% - 14 votes
- Wes Cantrell (Incumbent)- Republican: 62.15% - 583 votes
- Charles Ravenscraft- Democrat: 37.85% - 355 votes
- Sheri Gilligan (Incumbent)- Republican: 79.58% - 2,038 votes
- Natalie Bucsko- Democrat: 20.42% - 523 votes
- Todd Jones (Incumbent)- Republican: 71.23% - 2,038 votes
- Christa Olenczak- Democrat: 28.77% - 465 votes
- Lauren McDonald, III- Republican: 81.41% - 2,233 votes
- Jason Boskey- Democrat: 18.59% - 510 votes
- Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr. (Incumbent)- Republican: 71.10%
- Daniel Blackman - Democrat: 22.13%
- Nathan Wilson- Libertarian: 6.74%
Will be updated as more precincts report.