LIVE RESULTS: Coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election, Forsyth County races
Election 2020
Poll workers at the Cumming Recreation and Parks building help out with early voting on Friday, Oct. 30. - photo by Kelly Whitmire

As of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls closed in Forsyth County for the 2020 general election.

Along with the Presential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and races for both of Georgia's Senate seats, races for both Congressional districts, two state Senate districts and five state House districts representing Forsyth County were on the ballots for local voters. 

With 12 of 20 of precincts reporting countywide, (not including absentee by mail ballots or early voting) here are the preliminary election results for Forsyth County:

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES:

Donald J. Trump  (I) (Rep): 71.02% - 5.807 votes
Joseph R. Biden (Dem) 25.57%  - 2,091 votes
Jo Jorgensen (Lib) 3.41%  - 279 votes

US SENATE:

David A. Perdue (I) (Rep):  70.09% - 5,710 votes

Jon Ossoff (Dem): 24.63%  - 2,007 votes

Shane Hazel (Lib): 5.28% - 430 votes

US SENATE:

Doug Collins (Rep): 26.29% - 2,090 votes

Kelly Loeffler (I) (Rep): 35.75% - 2,842 votes

Raphael Warnock (Dem): 11.82% - 940 votes

7th Congressional District of Georgia 

  • Rich McCormick- Republican: 71.71% - 3,738 votes
  • Carolyn Bourdeaux- Democrat: 28.29% - 1,475 votes

9th Congressional District of Georgia

  • Andrew Clyde- Republican: 82.85% - 2.247 votes
  • Devin Pandy - Democrat: 17.15% - 465 votes

District 27 State Senate

  • Greg Dolezal (Incumbent)- Republican: 75.58% - 5,787 votes
  • Brooke Griffiths: 24.42% - 1,870 votes

District 51 State Senate 

  • Steve Gooch (Incumbent)- Republican: 82.88% - 184 votes
  • Julie Krise- Democrat: 17.12% - 38 votes

District 9 State House

  • Will Wade- Republican: 68.89% - 31 votes
  • Sharon Ravert- Democrat: 31.11% - 14 votes

District 22 State House

  • Wes Cantrell (Incumbent)- Republican: 62.15% - 583 votes
  • Charles Ravenscraft- Democrat: 37.85% - 355 votes

District 24 State House

  • Sheri Gilligan (Incumbent)- Republican: 79.58% - 2,038 votes
  • Natalie Bucsko- Democrat: 20.42% - 523 votes

District 25 State House

  • Todd Jones (Incumbent)- Republican: 71.23% - 2,038 votes
  • Christa Olenczak- Democrat: 28.77% - 465 votes

District 26 State House

  • Lauren McDonald, III- Republican: 81.41% - 2,233 votes
  • Jason Boskey- Democrat: 18.59% - 510 votes

Public Service Commissioner

  • Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr. (Incumbent)- Republican: 71.10%
  • Daniel Blackman - Democrat: 22.13%
  • Nathan Wilson- Libertarian: 6.74%

Will be updated as more precincts report.